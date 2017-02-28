Ann Sacks pool tile contributes to the many amenities on site.
The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.
Birdsall plays with her son Atticus in the living room next to a Charles sofa from B&B Italia. Formwork also designed the coffee table—fitting, since the architects come from strong fabrication backgrounds.
“We tweaked the site by as little as three degrees, to keep the view, and slid it a little downhill from the top to preserve it.” —Erin Sterling Lewis, architect
Amy requested a quiet, sunny reading nook with a view; In Situ obliged with a built-in bench housing her collection of books.