Colorful tile laid in a chevron pattern enlivens the bathroom of North Cabin, where there are framed views of the desert in each room.
The bedroom in North Cabin is illuminated by a large skylight above the bed and features a built-in desk and armoire.
The kitchen of North Cabin is outfitted with bleach walnut cabinetry that can be customized. Rose Zellige tile from Clé tile on the backsplash offers a spot of color.
The living room of North Cabin features a large built-in sofa and polished concrete flooring.
The attic level offers a large workshop, complete with a raised sleeping nook and library.
