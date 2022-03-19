The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
The family calls the gallery-level workspace the “captain’s deck.”
"In the living room, my showstopper piece is the oversized arched mirror. It not only makes the room look larger, but it almost feels like a portal!"
"In the living room, my showstopper piece is the oversized arched mirror. It not only makes the room look larger, but it almost feels like a portal!"
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
"In the dining room, I knew I needed a large table because I love to entertain, so I opted for a farm table that I found on Craigslist for only a couple hundred dollars. Paired with wingback chairs, it feels elevated but is cozy at the same time."
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
A painting by Ginger’s grandmother hangs above a midcentury dining set Ginger found on Craigslist.
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Sometimes all it takes is a little luck. For a young married couple, it came in the form of this rare find: a 19th-century, three-story, single-family home in the heart of Paris. The building was a charmer with good bones, but was in need of some serious care. In a vibrant retrofit by architect Pierre-Louis Gerlier that includes structural reinforcements, the reimagined design is set off with a new floor plan. The lower level now serves as a space for the couple’s children, with the public areas—including an open-plan living/dining room and kitchen—on the floor above. Upstairs, the attic has been transformed into a very large primary bedroom with a green-and-white bathroom suite. The living room (pictured) showcases the firm’s bespoke carpentry work with a beautiful, mossy-green built-in bookcase that frames a new fireplace, and a staircase surrounded by arched doorways that hold hidden storage. “We created visual breakthroughs in order to connect the different spaces,” says Gerlier. “The rounded arches are there to help magnify these moments.”
Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
Classic mid-century furniture like the Eames lounge chair in Cohen’s bedroom populate the home, a nod to his long life in architecture.
Master bathroom
Master bathroom
Set cover photo