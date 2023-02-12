Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The wall of backsplash tile behind the sinks emphasizes the ceiling height.
A sauna, a substantial part of Finnish culture, is featured in each of the three suites.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
The adjoining bathroom gets indirect daylight via openings in the brick wall and a transom window.