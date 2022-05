The MoodWheel on the other side of the player selects songs based on the type of ambiance you'd like to create. Instead spending hours creating playlists, the system does it for you. Simply touch a portion of the ring and it'll play music based on the color (kind of like associating certain hues with certain musical qualities). Tap more closely to the center and the system selects music you're more familiar with—the albums and tracks in your library or that you have listed as your favourites or added to playlists through streaming services. The further out you touch, the more the player adds songs you haven't heard before but match the mood you're trying to create.