<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A Chicago-based firm known for preserving cultural landmarks builds a refined weekend home on Lake Michigan’s southern shore.</span>
Library; brass starburst ceiling light fixture brings a sense of ‘20s era glamour. Vintage sofa by Gerard van den Berg.
A curved staircase brings an organic touch to an otherwise linear design.
The unique design of the garage and studio references the curved architectural ornamentation of the main home.
The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
