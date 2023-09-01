Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
A massive gable roof draping the first floor makes this two-story house feel more like one.
Pine and gravel sleepers follow the site’s natural slope, weaving through the existing pine trees until reaching the home’s entrance.
The overall home is constructed with larch timber, a British wood, and features a central ridge beam that gives it a butterfly-shaped roof. Shou sugi ban was done on the wood to give it a charred finish.
Polished concrete floors and pale clay plaster on the walls were used throughout the kitchen and living spaces.
Nikki and her mom can enjoy one another's company in the kitchen after a short walk across the garden.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
The deck was reconfigured to open on to the garden, as one enlarged and connected space.
Heath tiles were used in the primary bathroom, and unlacquered brass fixtures from Watermark continue the theme.