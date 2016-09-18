A curtain slides across for privacy.
A curtain slides across for privacy.
The bed is counterbalanced by a 300-pound weight.
The bed is counterbalanced by a 300-pound weight.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
Custom shoji-inspired screens of Roberts’s design conceal the closet and extend to provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Custom shoji-inspired screens of Roberts’s design conceal the closet and extend to provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Set cover photo