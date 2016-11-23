Courtyard House, Location: Somers Victoria Australia, Architect: Rowan Opat .Evolving from the notion of a series of outbuildings
on a greenfi eld site, principles of
passive solar design have informed this �courtyard
house�. The northern eaves respond directly to
shading becoming shallower in proportion to the
depth of space as experienced in the square plan.
As the dominant designed area, on this hectare
site, the courtyard both surrounds and is
surrounded by the house, creating a contained
space within an otherwise semi-rural block.