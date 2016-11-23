Montreal bathroom
Courtyard House, Location: Somers Victoria Australia, Architect: Rowan Opat .Evolving from the notion of a series of outbuildings on a greenfi eld site, principles of passive solar design have informed this �courtyard house�. The northern eaves respond directly to shading becoming shallower in proportion to the depth of space as experienced in the square plan. As the dominant designed area, on this hectare site, the courtyard both surrounds and is surrounded by the house, creating a contained space within an otherwise semi-rural block.
An angular brushed-stainless-steel sink and a painted plywood vanity in the third floor’s master bathroom are custom. The general contractor built the vanity and comissioned the sink from New York’s Master Restaurant Equipment. Back-painted glass panels by Bendheim clad the walls, and the fixtures are from California Faucets. Recessed lighting surrounds the perimeter of the Circle Redmont skylight, and the wall sconce over the Robern mirror is from Glashütte Limburg.
The approximately 4 inch by 4 inch white ceramic tile flooring is typical of Soviet-era bathrooms. Vorontsov sought to update the utilitarian style of the original bathroom with Kludi Bozz fixtures (which he painted black himself) and a graphic IKEA shower curtain.
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Triple-glazed, frosted windows emit soft, filtered light against pale gray and blue surfaces inthe master bathroom. Lucian Field matte-glass and Lucian Mosaics penny round tiles, both by Ann Sacks, line the floor and walls.
Even before Juilland started on the project, the homeowners tapped Ben Dagitz of DagitzFurniture to make a few items for the home. This included the "island" divider which Dagitz conceived. The chair rail around the perimeter of the room is painted in Farrow & Ball’s Purbeck Stone.
The first-floor bathroom is divided into separate functions so that it can be used by more than one person at a time: the space includes a water closet,a shower, and a larger area with a pair of sinks. The towel racks and fixtures are from Kohler.
The newly-renovated master bath features white brass fixtures. A small enclosed garden brings natural light into the bath while maintaining privacy.
Bathroom of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment Hanging plants and an open shower accentuate the bathroom’s light, airy layout. Sink by Alape, shower and fixtures by Dallmer and Dornbracht. Photo by Steve Herud
A modular shelf system by Alu provides a more sculptural take on the classic bathroom vanity in this Toronto home.
Though most of the home's interior comes without a splashy designer's name attached, the bathroom is kitted out with a toilet, sink, and bath/shower from Jasper Morrison's line for Ideal Standard. The cabinets are from an Ikea kitchen system.
The plan allows for a full length tub in the bathroom – usually a luxury in a studio apartment. Micro-unit LaunchPad. Clei s.r.l/Resource Furniture; Designed by Pierluigi Colombo and architecture by Amie Gross Architects. Photography by John Halpern. Courtesy of the Museum of the City of New York
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
To make the space feel larger, Janiszewska decided to cover the hallway outside the bathroom with mirrors.
The soothing master bathroom is a vision in white and grey. On the walls, Statale 9 tiles by Viva blend the aesthetics of concrete and rough-hewn wood. This textural element contrasts with the crispness of the angular sinks and tub from Neptune’s Wish Collection.
White tiles — hydraulic ones on the floor and “biselado” (meaning “beveled”) ones on the walls — make for a tranquil bathroom.
The sink in the half bath was special-ordered from Home Depot and Pavonetti designed the base to give the basin a snug fit. He built it out of a steel rod and painted it with black shoe polish.
"I put everything that I've always loved into this house," says Tyler—and that includes white tiles edged with gray grout in the bathroom, a design move previous clients had balked at.
An all-white design brightens up the bathroom, making it feel serene and comfortable for the family. Photo by Mariko Reed.
In the bathroom, there is a Catalano sink with Kohler fixtures, Artemide's Tolomeo lamp, and an Ikea mirror. To cut costs, the tiles are "the cheapest wall tiles from Home Depot," capped with a Quadec Schluter finish, Havart says.
A seamless extension of the bedroom, the master bathroom is an open-concept wet room. The bathtub and graphic sink are by Wet Style, and bath accessories are Keuco Edition 11.
