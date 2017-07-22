-
North Hatley, Quebec
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
This tree house on Hawaii’s Big Island was designed by TV’s Treehouse Masters. After being led down a steep path from your accommodations, you have access to hiking, exploring, lava tubes, rainforests, and plenty of birds and flowers.
New Frontier Tiny Homes's Alpha Tiny Home is the company’s flagship model.
Bellomo Architects’ modular House Arc, which was just a prototype before, is now being fabricated. The House Arc can be ordered online and shipped to any location, where it can be assembled by the user or community.
It's often said that small is beautiful—and some believe that all you really need in order to be happy is a hut and a heart.
Designer and dressmaker Kristie Wolfe built this tiny off-grid getaway on the Big Island for just $11,000. It operates on solar panels, a rooftop rainwater catchment system and a toilet-sink combo that sends used water from the sink to the flusher.
This custom-built hut by Habitats Hawaii can sleep five people. There’s a single bench/bed in the kitchen and a window bump-out bed with a double punee’ downstairs. The main bedroom boasts a queen bed in the loft.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.