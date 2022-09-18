SubscribeSign In
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
Storage space was relocated to encourage a more minimalist lifestyle.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
The full-height glass sliding door leads to a balcony that overlooks the backyard. The wall is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
In this tiny Italian apartment, one of the wall panels is a Murphy bed that folds up when not in use.
In this tiny Italian apartment, one of the wall panels is a Murphy bed that folds up when not in use.