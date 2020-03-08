Morten Bo Jensen, the chief designer at Vipp—whose headquarters are located in Islands Brygge—and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, bought a loft space in the former Viking pencil factory in 2011. The circa-1910 factory building was updated with a small but powerful stove with a wall filled to the ceiling with firewood, lit from above with a skylight. The stacked firewood becomes almost a moment of art that fills the wall, its texture and color contrasting sharply with the crisp white walls and its end grain on display.