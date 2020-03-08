At an eco-retreat in Quebec, geodesic kit domes had their interiors designed by Bourgeois/Lechasseur Architects, complete with a wood-clad outdoor firewood storage that ensures that guests are well stocked.
At an eco-retreat in Quebec, geodesic kit domes had their interiors designed by Bourgeois/Lechasseur Architects, complete with a wood-clad outdoor firewood storage that ensures that guests are well stocked.
Morten Bo Jensen, the chief designer at Vipp—whose headquarters are located in Islands Brygge—and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, bought a loft space in the former Viking pencil factory in 2011. The circa-1910 factory building was updated with a small but powerful stove with a wall filled to the ceiling with firewood, lit from above with a skylight. The stacked firewood becomes almost a moment of art that fills the wall, its texture and color contrasting sharply with the crisp white walls and its end grain on display.
Morten Bo Jensen, the chief designer at Vipp—whose headquarters are located in Islands Brygge—and his partner, graphic designer Kristina May Olsen, bought a loft space in the former Viking pencil factory in 2011. The circa-1910 factory building was updated with a small but powerful stove with a wall filled to the ceiling with firewood, lit from above with a skylight. The stacked firewood becomes almost a moment of art that fills the wall, its texture and color contrasting sharply with the crisp white walls and its end grain on display.
At a modern, renovated home in Melbourne designed by NORTHBOURNE Architecture + Design, a new fireplace was installed above a marble hearth that doubles as a bench with storage for firewood underneath.
At a modern, renovated home in Melbourne designed by NORTHBOURNE Architecture + Design, a new fireplace was installed above a marble hearth that doubles as a bench with storage for firewood underneath.
Firewood abounds at this historic homestead that was converted from a neglected farm in rural Germany into a sustainable and modern vacation village by an artist couple from Amsterdam. The sauna is powered by the stacked firewood outside, which keeps it at 70 degrees -- a warm, enveloping temperature that is gentler on the circulatory system.
Firewood abounds at this historic homestead that was converted from a neglected farm in rural Germany into a sustainable and modern vacation village by an artist couple from Amsterdam. The sauna is powered by the stacked firewood outside, which keeps it at 70 degrees -- a warm, enveloping temperature that is gentler on the circulatory system.
Hufft Projects designed the blackened steel "fireplace wall," which includes a Lennox wood-burning stove and an entertainment center. Ample firewood storage is incorporated below the fireplace and television, with enough wood storage for over a week.
Hufft Projects designed the blackened steel "fireplace wall," which includes a Lennox wood-burning stove and an entertainment center. Ample firewood storage is incorporated below the fireplace and television, with enough wood storage for over a week.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
Architecture firm _naturehumaine designed a dream hideaway in eastern Quebec, complete with a centralized fireplace. The modern fireplace was built into a custom, multi-purpose cabinet welded from sheets of hot-rolled steel. It stores firewood on one end with an open shelve, holds a TV, and even acts as a guardrail for the staircase.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
The living room in this California home has a wood-burning fireplace and a dedicated nook for firewood storage. The nook is tall and narrow while the fireplace opening itself is long and short, creating an exciting and engaging composition on the wall.
This traditional stone home in France was renovated with a living room that features built-in storage for firewood, allowing the homeowners to stack logs by the fireplace.
This traditional stone home in France was renovated with a living room that features built-in storage for firewood, allowing the homeowners to stack logs by the fireplace.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, a modern dwelling at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado was designed by Boulder-based firm Surround Architecture. At the transition between the living room and kitchen, firewood is stored in a metal box that projects out from the wall, announcing itself with its contrasting color and slim profile.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, a modern dwelling at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado was designed by Boulder-based firm Surround Architecture. At the transition between the living room and kitchen, firewood is stored in a metal box that projects out from the wall, announcing itself with its contrasting color and slim profile.
At an idyllic home designed for an artist, architect Michelle Linden designed a gravel path leading to the front door that passes through firewood storage and the central courtyard. The firewood is stacked high on either side, so that one can pick up the firewood on their way inside.
At an idyllic home designed for an artist, architect Michelle Linden designed a gravel path leading to the front door that passes through firewood storage and the central courtyard. The firewood is stacked high on either side, so that one can pick up the firewood on their way inside.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
Built on a tight budget of $120,000, a retirement home in the mountains delivers unexpected contemporary design to a rural township.
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
“We want the house to blend into the environment and feel like part of this place, not stand out,” says architect Ben Callery.
“We want the house to blend into the environment and feel like part of this place, not stand out,” says architect Ben Callery.
If you’re considering forgoing the bed frame entirely, make sure it looks intentional rather than haphazard. Install light fixtures at a level that is appropriate for the low-lying bed, and keep big pillows away from overhead artwork or windows.
If you’re considering forgoing the bed frame entirely, make sure it looks intentional rather than haphazard. Install light fixtures at a level that is appropriate for the low-lying bed, and keep big pillows away from overhead artwork or windows.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
From a different perspective, the home appears more transparent and open to the water.
From a different perspective, the home appears more transparent and open to the water.
This house has an exterior of black panels and clear-grain cedar tongue-and-groove siding, and a rooftop deck that lets its owners enjoy the outdoors.
This house has an exterior of black panels and clear-grain cedar tongue-and-groove siding, and a rooftop deck that lets its owners enjoy the outdoors.
Harvard Innovation Lab
Harvard Innovation Lab
The exterior of their home with deck sits amid a grove of redwoods.
The exterior of their home with deck sits amid a grove of redwoods.
The open floor plan allows the living space to flow into the kitchen.
The open floor plan allows the living space to flow into the kitchen.
New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.
New research shows that downsizing to a tiny home can cut your ecological footprint by 45%.
Beautiful things can come in small packages. The compact functionality of tiny homes has prevailed in urban and rural locations alike.
Beautiful things can come in small packages. The compact functionality of tiny homes has prevailed in urban and rural locations alike.
Even on the coldest winter day, these cozy cabins, which are heated by a propane furnace, are warm and inviting.
Even on the coldest winter day, these cozy cabins, which are heated by a propane furnace, are warm and inviting.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.
Avava Prefab Tiny House has brought design and drafting solutions to Hawaii homeowners, real estate investors, and contractors.
Small House Kits are designed so that every bit of space is used to the best advantage. Although some are for homes as large as 875 sq. ft. others are well under 300 sq. ft., and those designed to be on wheels may be less than 100 sq. ft. These houses are more energy efficient than a small old house owing to superior materials and increased insulation.
Small House Kits are designed so that every bit of space is used to the best advantage. Although some are for homes as large as 875 sq. ft. others are well under 300 sq. ft., and those designed to be on wheels may be less than 100 sq. ft. These houses are more energy efficient than a small old house owing to superior materials and increased insulation.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Patches of sod amid white gravel keep water needs low.
Patches of sod amid white gravel keep water needs low.
The bedroom takes up the small second floor of the house.
The bedroom takes up the small second floor of the house.
Olson Kundig's six Rolling Huts boast steel-clad exteriors matched by unassuming interiors. The structures are designed to “take second place to nature.”
Olson Kundig's six Rolling Huts boast steel-clad exteriors matched by unassuming interiors. The structures are designed to “take second place to nature.”
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
The reclaimed hickory facade of the Micro Cabin by BC-OA is punctured by windows that overlook National Forest Service land.
Treehouse Shed by Gardner Architects LLC is part of a masterplan that manages stormwater, creates a habitat for indigenous species, and embraces the neighboring trees—thereby preserving the quality of the community.
Treehouse Shed by Gardner Architects LLC is part of a masterplan that manages stormwater, creates a habitat for indigenous species, and embraces the neighboring trees—thereby preserving the quality of the community.

74 more saves

Set cover photo