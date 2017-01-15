In the house that Richard Williams designed for David Frum and Danielle Crittenden Frum on Lake Ontario, floor-to-ceiling windows from Oldcastle offer views through the house to the lake beyond.
27' Bay window seat.
Master Bedroom.
Stuv fireplace and window seat with an up mountain view.
Overall view of main living space.
View of kitchen and main bay window upon entry into primary living space.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Exterior walls are clad in an sealed, unpainted western red cedar to mirror the colors of the site’s tawny meadows. As the wood ages naturally, it appears as though it emerged organically from the earth.