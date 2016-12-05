LAX Theme Building
209 World Way, Westchester
Pereira and Luckman's 1961 design for the Los Angeles International Airport is a space-age emblem of the city.
Photography by Darren Bradley
With little to no permitting required because of its small size, Sett Studio units can be used for an extra bedroom, a yoga studio, a hydroponics growing area or an office space, like this 96-square-foot one shown here.
The husband-and-wife team behind Rethink Design Studio sent us this bedroom shot from a home they designed for a family of four. They covered the bedroom wall with a bold patterned wallpaper from Hygge & West and finished it with artwork from the Animal Print Shop.
Lighting becomes a space-defining form of shelter in the XL by Bart Lens, which features an oversize lamp shade. Design: Bart Lens (objetbart.be). Production: Eden Design (edendesign.be). Photo courtesy of Bart Lens.