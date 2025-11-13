Matt’s love for photography was born the day he picked up a camera to document the early life of his newborn son. What began as a personal desire to preserve fleeting moments evolved into a deep, ongoing exploration of people, place, and presence.

Rooted in Phoenix, Arizona, and working throughout the Southwest, Matt specializes in commercial, editorial, portrait, and corporate photography. His work is guided by curiosity and care, infused with a quiet reverence for the authentic and the in-between. Whether collaborating with agencies, brands, or small businesses, he brings a grounded presence to set, aiming not just to capture images, but to create meaningful visual narratives.