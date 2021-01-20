In Singapore, architect Ling Hao wrapped this entire house in greenery, which becomes the facade. The owner grew up in a rural environment and enjoys living among plants, rain puddles, and even the insects and wildlife that find their way here.
The two monolithic walls on the north and south sides are integrally colored, steel-troweled plaster. They anchor the home in its site as well as provide privacy from neighboring homes.
One of the building challenges was transportation through the steep and windy roads to the isolated site, which is 0.5km away from Cornwall, one of Connecticut's smallest towns.
Furniture is now placed within the confines of the platform to create a defined seating area.
The living room extends into the great outdoors with a spruce deck.
The firm’s goal was not to erase the existing home, but to "strengthen the initial intent of the architecture," says StudioFour director Sarah Henry. "The existing external brick language was identified as a strength to the original design. We wanted to build on this strength and let the architectural language bleed inside to inform the interiors." The external brickwork has been rendered with a tinted sand render, color-matched to Porter’s Paints ‘River Stone.’
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
To further the home's indoor/outdoor connection, the architects created an expansive shaded terrace at the rear of the property, which is juxtaposed with the backyard pool.
The architects opted for a black finish on the bottom level to emphasize the cantilevered volume.
A conversion with space-saving solutions in Paris.
The L-shaped central space has high ceilings and holds the dining room, living room, kitchen, and work area.
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
The Zed Rooms by Cuckooz and Simba
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
A literal canopy wraps around the the lounge serving as a shelf and barrier between the conference and work areas.
Positioned on a sloping hillside, the home is built into the land. The lower level is reserved for Marica and Brock’s “play” space, a workshop and garage, while the upper level houses the bright and airy living quarters.
A Tizio lamp by Richard Sapper sits on a custom desk.
Passionate about recycling, a Belgium designer couple Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke upcycled a beautifully veined marble tabletop from Vereecke’s parents’ house as the backsplash for their kitchen, pairing it with metal countertops for a chic industrial look.
The entrance is located to the side of the house. The recessed Douglas fir front door was built by Austin’s Honea Woodworks. The roof is Galvalume standing-seam metal.
The glass-and-steel extension allows the homeowners to embed themselves in the natural environment.
Inside the home, a simple, neutral color scheme harmonizes with warm natural oak, walnut wood, and dramatic black steel details.
Wall, roof, and floor planes extend the envelope at the rear to form a covered terrace, which also improves privacy from adjacent neighbors and strengthens connection to the home's external environment.
Built with metal and mirrored glass, the new extension has a crisp, vertical form that provides a striking, yet complementary contrast to the old building.
The pavilion concept of this cabin is emphasized by its large roof which also serves as a shelter for rainy days and makes for a greater sense of space.