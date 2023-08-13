Designed by Vincent Appel, principal of Of Possible Architectures, and built by Kent Hicks Construction, this single-story residence in the Berkshires of Massachusetts frames the surrounding landscape.
A Dutch door at the entrance, with the grain of the exterior facade's darkened cedar visible just outside
Unexpected window placements, such as a soaring window sandwiched between the kitchen cabinetry, ensures ample natural light sweeps throughout the sprawling interior.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
Landscape designer Dan Millner of Berkshire Hudson removed the overgrowth and revived the surrounding knoll. The windows, shudders, and doors were replaced, and the home got a fresh coat of paint.
An outdoor shower set in the timber-clad walkway offers another way for the homeowners and their guests to connect with nature, and an easy way to rinse off after swimming.
The entrance to the home is through a timber-clad passageway, which connects the different spaces, which are all under one roof. Over time, the Canadian cedar timber cladding will develop a silver patina and the built form will dissolve further into the landscape.
The home’s original facade included wood board and batten finished in light gray and crossbuck designs. Worrell Yeung updated the exterior with a moss-inspired custom dark green finish.
Each of the home's three and a half baths have been fully remodeled.
The Barn Gallery faces southwest to a secluded waterfront bluff, and is surrounded by 4 acres of woodland and a private meadow.
Collection and filtration of rain water, and a focus on natural landscaping are integral parts of the Barn Gallery sustainable design philosophy. The rain garden (foreground) functions as a natural filtration system for stormwater runoff headed to the channel below, and is one of the most talked-about features.
Inspired by Moroccan hammams, the designers used tadelakt plaster and zellige tiles in the primary bath.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
A quiet hallway in the Turett family's Greenport residence soothes with its neutral color palette and oversized window, which fills the space with light.
The home's Heart Pine floors, with their oil finish and white pigment, permeate the home, enhancing the bright, naturally-lit interiors.
The home’s exterior siding is made of a combination of blue-gray shiplap cedar and gray cement board.
The architects renovated and added multiple structures. A “spa shed” by the pool has a hot tub, an outdoor shower, and a sauna.
The kitchen evokes warm, modern flair with wooden cabinetry and a colorful backsplash.
Composed of overlapping cubes of different sizes, the Gjøvik house by Danish firm Norm Architects gracefully embraces its hillside terrain—naturally blending in with its stunning surroundings near Mjøsa Lake an hour north of Oslo.
Architect Robert Swinburne deploys a collaborative building approach and hyperlocal materials to craft a Passive House–certified home that celebrates the land it’s built on.
Anderssen & Voll’s F 305 stove has a flat top that allows for secondary functions such as cooking and baking. The appliance is available worldwide as of November 2014; Jøtul is also planning to release a soapstone heat tray and an enamel cooktop for the stove in the upcoming months.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
The main bathroom uses slabs of travertine contrasted against white subway tiles. “The master bathroom, which is cream and white with brass fixtures, is a favorite space,” says resident Fei Zhong. “We spent a lot of time scouting the right tiles and stone and decided on travertine. It creates a really peaceful space in a house with two small children.”
The backsplash is composed of Fireclay tile, the floating shelves are from Semihandmade, and the light above the island is by Andrew Neyer. The Virgin of Guadalupe painting that the couple picked up in a flea market in Mexico City is an ode to the home’s Catholic rectory past.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
Fans in the living room,” says Sharmila. (He didn’t get his wish.)
Expansive windows stretch across the property, allowing natural light to bathe the open floor plan. In the living room, a built-in sectional offers plenty of space to rest and gather.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
The Heath tiles in the bathroom were hand-selected from boxes of factory seconds.
More than 6,000 pounds of green Moroccan tiles from Design Fliesen were used in their primary bathroom, which has two Falper faucets. There's a second full bathroom and two powder rooms.