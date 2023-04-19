SubscribeSign In
The house draws its name, “Pleats,” from the corrugated metal that wraps the gabled volume, reminiscent of the pleated exterior of the Saguaro cactus.
The house draws its name, “Pleats,” from the corrugated metal that wraps the gabled volume, reminiscent of the pleated exterior of the Saguaro cactus.
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Add/Subtract House by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Charles Davis Smith
Marilyn Monroe is said to have stayed in the charming guesthouse.
Marilyn Monroe is said to have stayed in the charming guesthouse.
The renovated exterior features fresh landscaping and hardscaping, along with new windows and doors.
The renovated exterior features fresh landscaping and hardscaping, along with new windows and doors.
Stucco on the exterior keeps costs low and acts as a neutral backdrop for wood accents and drought-tolerant plants. The courtyard gate leads to the front door, which is out of street view.
Stucco on the exterior keeps costs low and acts as a neutral backdrop for wood accents and drought-tolerant plants. The courtyard gate leads to the front door, which is out of street view.
Most of the year, the family keep the sliding glass doors—which span 16 feet from the living room to the exterior deck—of their Tampa dwelling open, giving it the aura of a Sarasota Modern home. Stunning cantilevered overhangs, in the spirit of Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, help tame the sun.
Most of the year, the family keep the sliding glass doors—which span 16 feet from the living room to the exterior deck—of their Tampa dwelling open, giving it the aura of a Sarasota Modern home. Stunning cantilevered overhangs, in the spirit of Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, help tame the sun.
The pared-back approach of the remodel begins with the front entry, where horizontal bands of orange-toned cedar were replaced with a refined wood screen.
The pared-back approach of the remodel begins with the front entry, where horizontal bands of orange-toned cedar were replaced with a refined wood screen.
Set in the prominent Mexico City neighborhood of San Angel Inn, Casa Campestre 107 by DCPP Arquitectos is a sleek, modern home designed using traditional materials and processes. The massing on the site contrasts between solid and void space, while the materiality of the home juxtaposes the exterior and interior. The exterior is dark with stone-like flooring and hardwood, differentiated from the interior, which is light and bright with minimal textural play. Regardless of all contrasts, the visual continuity between exterior and interior never fails. Landscape and architecture blend harmoniously for indoor/outdoor living.
Set in the prominent Mexico City neighborhood of San Angel Inn, Casa Campestre 107 by DCPP Arquitectos is a sleek, modern home designed using traditional materials and processes. The massing on the site contrasts between solid and void space, while the materiality of the home juxtaposes the exterior and interior. The exterior is dark with stone-like flooring and hardwood, differentiated from the interior, which is light and bright with minimal textural play. Regardless of all contrasts, the visual continuity between exterior and interior never fails. Landscape and architecture blend harmoniously for indoor/outdoor living.
A couple—he an entrepreneur working in logistics, she a stay-at-home mother—bought an 8,500-square-foot house here and approached JSa, a Mexico City-based architectural firm, with the idea of remodeling it. The house was poorly sited on its lot in a manner that drew very little natural light. The architects sized it up and quickly realized that the best solution would be to tear it down and start from scratch.
A couple—he an entrepreneur working in logistics, she a stay-at-home mother—bought an 8,500-square-foot house here and approached JSa, a Mexico City-based architectural firm, with the idea of remodeling it. The house was poorly sited on its lot in a manner that drew very little natural light. The architects sized it up and quickly realized that the best solution would be to tear it down and start from scratch.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
The 2,022-square-foot home has three bedrooms and three baths. The exterior facade was kept as is in the remodel.
Designed to disappear from the street, the single-story white stucco home is only 12.5 feet tall to avoid disrupting the neighbors’ views. "Its strong horizontal form was designed as a datum for highlighting the dramatic shapes of the desert landscape," note the architects.
Designed to disappear from the street, the single-story white stucco home is only 12.5 feet tall to avoid disrupting the neighbors’ views. "Its strong horizontal form was designed as a datum for highlighting the dramatic shapes of the desert landscape," note the architects.
To mitigate Arizona’s intense sun, the home does not have any west-facing windows. Instead, the architects installed niches for windows facing north and south on the west elevation to let in natural light.
To mitigate Arizona’s intense sun, the home does not have any west-facing windows. Instead, the architects installed niches for windows facing north and south on the west elevation to let in natural light.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
Natale and Caleb Ebel’s home in the Silverlake neighborhood of Los Angeles was built in 1922. It has 2 bedrooms/2 baths upstairs, and there’s 1 bedroom/1 bath on the lower level, which can work as a separate private suite for family from out-of-town, or a studio for the couple.
Now, there are two different seating areas off the back of the house, rather than facing the driveway and neighbor as they did before.
Now, there are two different seating areas off the back of the house, rather than facing the driveway and neighbor as they did before.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.
Glazed sliding doors connect the living spaces to an outdoor deck built with Silvertop ash. Setbacks allow for “deep pockets of garden,” according to the architects.