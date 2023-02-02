SubscribeSign In
Taking advantage of the natural southwest orientation of the site to the lake, this new three-level 3,500 SF house replaces a 1920’s family cottage north of Grand Rapids, Michigan for your consideration @dwell.com
Taking advantage of the natural southwest orientation of the site to the lake, this new three-level 3,500 SF house replaces a 1920’s family cottage north of Grand Rapids, Michigan for your consideration @dwell.com