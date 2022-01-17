The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
Project 01, a 262-square-foot micro cabin imagined by Canada-based Instead is clad with black-stained pine that helps it to meld with the natural landscape.
The home’s exterior features Trespa Meteon panels, a durable and sustainable high-pressure laminate cladding. By design, expanses of glass reflect the surroundings where the home is placed.
Fern the bus and Mande on the road in the Badlands.
My Cabin launched after Draugs couldn't find a prefab structure he'd want to vacation in. The exterior is made of spruce, which can be stained according to customer specifications.
Layers of precision-cut cardboard mimic the shape of a particular stone found at one of three beaches near the designer’s studio in Seattle.
This temporary accommodation for traveling professors tilts toward the water like the bow of a boat.
The verdant enclave provides both moments for pausing and an invitation to stroll. “As we designed, we thought of the landscape as a picture and a place you move through,” says Van Valkenburgh. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">More than 60 plant species were used in the layered design.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
AbleNook is a Florida-based prefabricated, flat-pack home kit made from aircraft-grade aluminum framing and structural insulated panels (SIPs). Although it started out as an architecture school project, it was later patented through the University of South Florida and makes for an affordable ADU starting at $75,000. Use it as a main residence, eco-friendly second home, or Airbnb. They’re also designed to be potential disaster relief, as they’re ready for just about any terrain or weather conditions, including Florida’s hurricane winds. It’s also expandable to accommodate a range of sizes.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The eco-friendly escape is powered by solar panels and a wind turbine—and it even includes a full bath.
From a classic IKEA number to a wood table from Sossego, there’s a hardworking desk to suit every style and budget.
Wick’s minimal elegance enhances thoughtful spaces of intention.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Jody’s favorite spot is outside on the deck. “I spend most of my time there. We’ve got two braais, and I braai just about every night,” he says, using the Afrikaans word for barbecue. “It’s not about the food for me,” he adds, “It’s about standing around the fire.” The platform sofas were designed by Scott, the dining table is by James Mudge Furniture Studio, and the Hee lounge and dining chairs are by Hay.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
The new house numbers are the Aurele 6" Matte Black House Numbers from CB2, while the streamlined mailbox is a Wayfair find.
Preorders for the Canoo Pickup Truck will begin later this year. Pricing details are not yet available.
Studio Puisto Architects craft a calming retreat for nature lovers in a secluded Finnish forest.
Top 10 Vans, Buses, and Trailers of 2020: From souped-up Airstreams to converted skoolies, these rambling homes enraptured our readers.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
The modern dwelling incorporates its woodsy-yet-urban surrounds through copious glazing.
Top 9 Dwellings of 2020: The homes nominated for this year’s Dwell Design Awards represent the best in creative, context-driven design.
Little Pea, one of the most popular sleeping pods, was made out of discarded animal food silos collected from the Dutch countryside.
The Base Cabin’s angular design allows its interior to have lofty ceilings that create a more spacious environment.
The clients love the community atmosphere of Stoke Newington and wanted to extend their existing home rather than move. The lead architect for the project, George Bradley, lives on the same housing estate and can see the property from his window.
