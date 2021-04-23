Project Name: Portable Prefab Outside Boxes Website: http://www.bertandmayspaces.com/
Manufactured with up to 70 percent recycled steel, the hybrid prefab Graham Residence by Blue Sky Building System limits construction waste to the factory, where it's recycled.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Stillwater Dwellings believes that contemporary, architect-designed prefab homes should be more accessible, sustainable, and affordable. The firm has developed a prefabricated building system that streamlines the design and building process, shortens project timelines, and saves clients money.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
At 500 square feet, ICON’s stylish new structure was 3D-printed over the course of several days—but it only took 27 hours of labor to construct. The building will serve as a welcome center at Austin’s new Community First! Village—a 51-acre development that will provide affordable housing to men and women coming out of chronic homelessness. Six new 3D-printed homes will be added to the village by the end of this year—and ICON says that they can be built at significantly less cost than conventional homes.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
Established in 1989, Structural Modulars Inc. is a modular construction company that both designs their own range of modular homes and also pairs with outside designers and architects to build unique, modular home across the United States. Their state-of-the-art facility is located in Strattanville, PA, with easy and direct access to a number of highways for ease of transportation.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Headquartered in Walpole, Unity Homes seeks to make high-performance, low-energy homes widely available and more affordable. Throughout the years, the team has streamlined the production process of their prefab customized homes, depending on client needs. They create detailed three-dimensional computer models, which turn into the digital plans for large parts of the dwellings. The plans are then followed closely as the home's components are produced off-site, which reduces as much construction waste as possible.
Haus.me says construction permits and foundations are not needed for the smaller mOne and mTwo units.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
