N1, the modernist tiny home by ESCAPE, is clad with metal and glass; a facade made almost entirely of glass connects the 500-square-foot home to the landscape.
The tiny home displays an open-plan interior, where the kitchen-and-dining area is adjacent to the sizable, light-filled living room.
The kitchen cabinetry and the flooring throughout the tiny home are finished with maple. A clothes washer and dryer are situated behind maple doors at one end of the kitchen-and-dining area.
The living area, where clerestories and the glass facade facilitate plenty of sunlight, accommodates a sectional sofa and a glass-topped coffee table.
A frosted glass door in the bedroom accesses an en suite bathroom.
Maple cabinetry in the main bathroom lends warmth and texture.
The ESCAPE design team outfitted the main bathroom, which connects to the bedroom, with a large shower that features glass doors.
