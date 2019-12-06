The metal-clad tiny house that architect Will Randolph of Archimania designed for his uncle and aunt, Jon and Niki Nash, stands in a natural clearing surrounded by pine, oak, and hickory trees in Okitebbeha County, Mississippi.
Of the seven steps in Michael Pozner’s not-quite-500-square-foot aerie in Greenwich Village, five contain drawers. His small set of table and chairs is from CB2.
Completed in 2009, the E.D.G.E comprises two modules that contain the mechanical areas (including the kitchen and bathroom) joined together with walls of glass and white oak panels.