Growing forests through design.
A reforestation project and furniture maker, MasayaCo has planted over 1.3 million trees, reforesting
land previously destroyed by cattle farming.
Our integrated model is an alternative to the current global production
systems where raw materials, labor, and design are fragmented across the
globe to lower costs. This integrated, renewable model includes the germination
and planting of seedlings each rainy season and the year-round production
of quality hardwood furniture, handcrafted by local artisans and skilled
workers.