Growing forests through design.

A reforestation project and furniture maker, MasayaCo has planted over 1.3 million trees, reforesting

land previously destroyed by cattle farming.

Our integrated model is an alternative to the current global production

systems where raw materials, labor, and design are fragmented across the

globe to lower costs. This integrated, renewable model includes the germination

and planting of seedlings each rainy season and the year-round production

of quality hardwood furniture, handcrafted by local artisans and skilled

workers.