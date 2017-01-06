“Creating efficient space is valuable, but for us, rooms that offer visual and spatial continuity with nature are also important,” architect Julie Dowling explains. “When the sliding doors are open, the living room and kitchen double in size.”
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
A stony walk and a line of bamboo, original to the property, direct visitors to the entryway of the Pfeiffers’ modest 1956 slice of heaven.
The Nomad's wall and roof structure is a single bamboo frame. There are twelve pieces that lock together to form a hexagon.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
Photo Courtesy of DeVol Kitchens
"We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography," says architectural designer Riley Pratt.