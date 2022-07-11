SubscribeSign In
An open plan combines the cooking, dining, and living spaces. A color palette of natural woods, soft blues, creamy whites, and rust tones ties the spaces together.
New Kitchen
New Kitchen detail
The kitchen is fitted with Dekton countertops by Cosentino, a porcelain tile backsplash by Iris Ecocrete, and custom wood-veneer cabinetry.
Sliding doors brighten the kitchen and introduce a sense of the outdoors.
Although compact in size, the kitchen is well-equipped with new stainless-steel appliances.
