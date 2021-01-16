After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Now, the bathroom is a beautiful blend of white, wood, and brass. The Lucent mirror and Aquitaine pendant lighting in burnished brass are from RH Modern.
The one-inch slab height gives Eden and Zan’s countertops a more modern appearance.
An antique floor lamp and signage pair with an oversize automotive painting, a rug by Rugstar in the main living space. The daybed and lounge chairs are from Norr11's Man seating collection; the pendant is by Cameron Design House.
Fabricwood Xtra Herman Miller
The bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains for privacy.
A marble plinth filled with sand elevates the house, while also creating drywells to accept stormwater runoff.
The interiors are bright and airy thanks to high wood-paneled ceilings and expansive glazing that open to the outdoors.
Oak floors and millwork throughout unify the spaces.
The interior design and finishes echo the exteriors of the home.
The separate volumes are unified in their external appearance.
From the courtyard, views extend straight through the home to the other side of the structure.