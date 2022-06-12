Subscribe to Dwell
The collection reflects the couple's style, background, and culture: Greg's parents immigrated from Mexico while Paula's family moved to California from Argentina.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
The grid of window walls frames views of the surrounding landscape and garden, while skylights allow light to enter the space while maintaining privacy.
