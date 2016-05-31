Subscribe to Dwell
Mary Mockley
This home is a 5 star energy efficient home. The floor is reclaimed barnwood and is multiple wood species, varying in both width and length.
This custom staircase was made from hardwood planks and steel allowing a straight view shot from the front door to the back. The extendable kitchen table is made from a single piece of parota.
Custom cabinets line this 5 star energy efficient kitchen using a Thermador induction stove, instead of gas.
Underneath the fire pit, sits a french drainage system. The custom bbq area mimics design elements located in the home.
This is a PUG studio. PUG stands for Positive Urban Growth. It is a working studio and long term guest house. Upstairs has a custom work station, murphy bed, and full bath.
