The primary bathroom in black and white is fully tiled in opposing brick and hexagonal shapes that widen the space. The shower features a lovely tiled bench beside one of the second floor windows.
The deck continues the dark motif shared by half of the home's exterior, as well as it's trademark red door.
Just downstairs on the ground floor, library leads towards the den with near floor-to-ceiling book shelving - perfect for any and all avid readers.
"Next door, the antique barn with its uniquely curved windows has been converted into a studio/guesthouse with a full bath and can be used as a home office. It is clad in Shou Sui Ban Cypress sourced from Japan."
The secondary bedroom is decorated in a lovely green victorian tile wallpaper which is complimented by white framed windows and baseboards. Windows on both walls of varying sizes ensure amplified natural light.
A massive pine beam defines the master bathroom.
The lower level contains a dining area, kitchenette, and single bedroom. The double-height space feels like an atrium upon entry, with a sculptural Noguchi light fixture drawing the eye upwards and a vintage dining table by Adam Martini grounding the room.
In the upstairs bedroom, built-in shelving surrounding the window frames provides storage space for books and mementos.
Kitchenette with custom blue cabinetry, open shelving, cream subway tile, and natural wood table for two.
Southern California inspired living room with a neutral palate and natural materials through a grey cozy couch, woven rug, oversized wicker pendant, a custom light wood coffee table, and lots of natural lighting.
In the kitchen, the couple found barely used appliances instead of new ones to save money. The cabinetry and butcher block counters are from Ikea.