The Sanders family has been serving up modular homes on the Gulf Coast since 1985.
GO Logic specializes in combining traditional craft with specialized sustainability techniques for building the modern home.
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
Acclaimed for being sustainable, affordable, and adorable, tiny homes are also superb teachers when it comes to organization and design.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
