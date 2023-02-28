Dining room and kitchen with wood structural strips ceiling
Dining, kitchen and living room with wood structural strips ceiling
“Wallpaper came into the picture, which was totally fun,” Ron says. The new powder room is gussied up with CW Stockwell Martinique wallpaper, a Scarabeo Ceramiche Teorema wash basin, and light fixtures and a mirror from West Elm.
Walnut cabinets and quartz counters in the primary bathroom incorporate non-toxic, water-based finishes.
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
Stainless steel—such as this mesh ceiling—gives residential interiors a utilitarian edge, says Michael Fohring of Odami, and it's a material choice he hopes to use in one of the studio's own projects soon.