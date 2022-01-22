Years of neglect had taken their toll on the 1950s Atlanta bungalow that Briana Babani and Dominic Cancilla bought in 2017.
Painted white, screen removed, and decorated with just a few pieces of art, the brick fireplace looks fresh, and acts as the perfect textural foil to the glossy floors and the leafy view beyond. A photograph by Wayne Levin and a small painting by Peter Shepard Cole create a thoughtful vignette on the mantel.
Before: The 1964 house in North Vancouver had a band of clerestory windows that attracted architect Rafael Santa Ana and production editor Megan Paris-Griffiths when they first found it a decade ago.
Quartz floating shelves are a light and airy departure from the typical wood floating shelf.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
Manz, recommends a 5 mm or 8 mm solid stainless steel countertop for a floating look. The floating look is made possible from a shadowed panel which is placed under the surface approximately 20 mm from the countertop edge.
The simple details create a classic but modern look.
For the kitchen, architect Ivan Priatman selected an oven, hood, and cooktop from Teka and a Samsung refrigerator. While the table is his own design, the bar stools and chairs are from Informa.
The living room, office, and kitchen are sunken into the concrete floor, providing delineation in the open plan.
-
Cupertino, California
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
A cooktop and refrigerator from Gaggenau, Bulthaup cabinets, a Miele oven, and an Asko dishwasher outfit the all-white kitchen, which is located on the entry-level floor.
The footprint of the home was configured to accommodate all of the existing trees without risking damage to their roots. An exception was made for a tree which sat in the middle of the property which was showing signs of decay. A dense Canadian Maple, the tree was milled and repurposed as the central island/dining room table—also built by Duerksen himself—and is now located only 10 feet from its original location.
The minimalist interiors showcase the simple material palette.
A simple wood-finished kitchen.
The open plan kitchen on the ground floor.
Designer Bryan Boyer and lawyer Laura Lewis bought their townhouse in Lafayette Park in 2015, the same year the storied co-op joined the National Register of Historic Places. Their restoration included laying slate floor tiles the same size as the original linoleum squares, hanging modular Dieter Rams wall shelving, and adding appliances by Fisher & Paykel.
The table is situated in front of the house’s rear wall of skyscraper glass. Laminate kitchen cabinets by Ikea are framed in wraparound bluestone; the 48-inch commercial range is by FiveStar.
In the kitchen of Floating Farmhouse in Eldred, New York, a custom-built wood-fired oven extends up to the ceiling, accentuating its steep pitch. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
Inspired by industrial midcentury style and industrial Pop art, architect Janet Bloomberg very bravely set candy-colored cabinets against particleboard walls to create a wonderfully dramatic kitchen.
Herman and his wife love to cook for and entertain their guests. They also have a great selection of South African wine and malt whiskey.
The walls of the apartment were left unplastered.
A kitchen with a Siemems integrated oven.
A mosaic tile wall softens the laboratory-like effect of the glossy kitchen cabinets.
Brass finishings and an eye-catching range hood contrast with cool Carrara marble.
Sigurd Larsen's kitchen design was also used for the Danish interior and design house Broste's Copenhagen head office. Broste was founded in 1955, and is today one of Scandinavia's biggest brands within interior design.
The functional one-wall kitchen is open to the first floor dining and living area.
Aston pendants by House Doctor match the metallic hue of the tap. White Miura Stools be PLANK provide seating at the island.
A wall of bamboo adjacent to the atrium floor provides a dramatic and seductive green entrance—“natural art,” Eric calls it.