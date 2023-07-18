SubscribeSign In
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
A custom blue bookshelf offers a pop of color in the living area and houses the couple's collection of art books and objects.
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
"A lot of people thought we were crazy to put in a fireplace in a Florida home, but the biggest surprise for my wife and me has been how much we use it,
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.