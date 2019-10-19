Don't be afraid to use bold wallpaper in a kitchen or bathroom, Atwood says, especially when you can use neutrals to balance out its effect.
Don't be afraid to use bold wallpaper in a kitchen or bathroom, Atwood says, especially when you can use neutrals to balance out its effect.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
A fireplace with a floating chimney is the central element of this part of the lobby.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Handmade leather Fernando chairs by Jayson Home surround a live-edge custom walnut table by Ben Riddering in the dining area.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
The tiny patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the desert air and the starry sky.
The tiny patio is a perfect spot to enjoy the desert air and the starry sky.
The Ocean View Room offers a breathtaking perch above the Pacific Ocean.
The Ocean View Room offers a breathtaking perch above the Pacific Ocean.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
Sited on a cramped corner lot in Manhattan Beach, California, this midcentury bungalow was renovated and enlarged with a 1,000-square-foot addition to create a total of 1,986 square feet of functional space for owners Alison and Jeff Goad and their three children. Culver City–based practice Edward Ogosta Architecture demolished and remodeled parts of the existing house to include a larger master bedroom and a new bedroom, bathroom, and powder room. The project also included updates to the two existing bedrooms, the laundry room, and garage.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
One of the main goals of the construction was to do as little harm as possible to the existing environment, which includes waterways that salmon depend upon. Herrin and his team created a garden roof that covers the full extent of the home to meet this objective. “This helps control storm water runoff and also replaces lost insect habitat—insects being a critical food source for juvenile salmon,” he says.
With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains. Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.
With its organic, horizontal silhouette, raw concrete facade, and Bauhaus-leaning interiors, this midcentury nature retreat brings modernity to the mountains. Set high in a coastal mountain range in Topanga, California, is Saddle Peak—a two-level, four-bedroom holiday rental house with sublime geometry and defined lines.
'73 BMW 2002
'73 BMW 2002
Sitting across from a deserted beach on a private plot surrounded by a pine forest is a large modernist vacation home that's ideal for families and large groups—and is just an hour drive away from Lisbon. Comprised of three conjoined rectilinear structures with generous glazing and full-height windows, Villa Caetana allows guests to comfortably enjoy everything about its tranquil natural surroundings, both indoors and out.
Sitting across from a deserted beach on a private plot surrounded by a pine forest is a large modernist vacation home that's ideal for families and large groups—and is just an hour drive away from Lisbon. Comprised of three conjoined rectilinear structures with generous glazing and full-height windows, Villa Caetana allows guests to comfortably enjoy everything about its tranquil natural surroundings, both indoors and out.
Set cover photo