Wood-and-rope lounge chairs, a wood bench, and wood stump/tables provide an area to sit and enjoy the backyard.
Wood shelves lend a warm note in the otherwise all-white bathroom.
The Venezuela-born architect and designer arranged built-in shelves in the dining area with geometric candles, idiosyncratic objects, and a small painting by Colombian artist Natalie Galindo. The palm leaf beside the shelves is from a nearby park in her neighborhood.
Storage drawers and cabinets in the wall surround a nook with a built-in sofa in the living area. The wood-and-metal staircase, by Dolle Graz, is a customizable modular kit.
This 14-by-16-foot modern dwelling is perfect for the Austin family who uses it as a guesthouse for visitors. It's also become a good investment, as they turn it into a short-term rental during Austin's busy spring and fall tourist seasons.
Architect Rocio Romero designs ADUs that are conceived as studios, backyard offices, guest cottages, and short-term getaways. She’s sold over 50 prefab units in 17 different states, and recently launched a series of more modestly sized, construct-it-yourself structures dubbed the Camp series. The 456-square-foot Base Camp and 312-square-foot Fish Camp will both be priced in the $20,000 range. At just over 300 square feet, the Fish Camp is the smaller of the two Camp styles, but the prototype illustrates its utility as guesthouse or office.
