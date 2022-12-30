SubscribeSign In
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The Open Kitchen and Dining Table
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Prized possessions such as the old English butcher’s block sit cheek-to-jowl with 21st-century amenities, such as the stacking ovens by Dacor, six-burner Viking stove, and Miele dishwasher.
The kitchen features Ikea Sektion cabinets and Whirlpool appliances. The dining area contains a table from CB2, a George Nelson pendant, and Eames molded fiberglass chairs that were picked up at the Alameda Flea Market.
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine
As seen in Boulder Lifestyle Magazine.
The walnut flat panel cabinet fronts add warmth to this kitchen in Boulder, CO.
After shot of the kitchen
The dining table and storage system were made by the clients' good friend, Anthony Zollo of Studio Zollo. The dining chairs are Fredericia's J39 chair by Borge Mogensen.
"Sometimes all-white kitchens can feel stark," Owens says. "We wanted the space to feel inviting." Barstools from Wayfair along the island make it easy for the family to gather.
The white subway tile backsplash was given a unique touch with a stacked layout, rather than a typical off-set design.
The kitchen now looks out to the big, open deck which houses expansive tree views.
Inspired by the sea and sand, Richard and Jackie Willcocks chose blue and orange joinery colors for their 1,140-square-foot prefab. The modular home is by New South Wales company ArchiBlox.
