Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Maryam Malek
Follow
17
Saves
Followers
Following
#seatingdesign
#leather
#tile
#seatingdesign
#chaiselounge
#white
#wood
#midcentury
#modern
#SchemataWorkshopInc
.
#BlipDesign
#TheAquaLair
#designmilk
#peter
#THIN
#LED
#sconce
Clinton Hill Townhouse Renovation - Master Bath
Found at Hayon Studio
Cosmos by VIBIA
Found at Lambert et Fils
Found at Cedar & Moss
Found at Lambert et Fils
Interior by Emma Hos
Interior by Sarah Sherman Samuel Designs
Set cover photo