See All
Ample Natural Light Revives a 1948 Lakefront Midcentury Home
Once featured in a 1954 issue of Better Homes and Gardens, this house has been masterfully renovated with thoughtful design moves...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Marvin
Step Inside Palm Springs’ Latest Indoor/Outdoor Prefab Home
Inspired by midcentury-modern architecture and an easy, breezy, open-air lifestyle, the Axiom Desert House embodies the beauty of...
Presented by
Dwell
,
Marvin
,
Dacor
,
The Modern Fan Company
,
Turkel Design
and
A 34-Foot-Tall Light Well Boosts Creativity in This Cedar-Clad Home For Musicians
Designed for a tight-knit family of musicians, the Unbridled Path home encourages play, creativity, and connectivity by...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Marvin
A Couple’s Scenic Getaway Built For Creating and Tinkering in New York’s Hudson Valley
This dual weekend getaway and workshop allows a New York City architect and her husband to recharge and create.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Marvin
One Couple's Contemporary Coastal Retreat Celebrates Their Irish Roots
A contemporary interpretation of a traditional Irish cottage, a couple’s second home celebrates their shared heritage and the...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Marvin
This Glowing Glass Haven Beckons the Outside In
Inspired by the idea of a glowing lantern tucked into the hillside, the owner of this Woodland Dune house worked with her...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Marvin