On the boathouse's lakeside, the family can just open a garage door and lead one of their two small boats down the rails and into the water. Beside is a small deck.
The front of the house is the back of the boathouse garage, with the front door opening onto a small foyer and half-bath before a stairway to the main living area.
Floor Plan of Boathouse on Stony Lake by Gregory Neudorf
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
For her family’s house near Melbourne, Anna Horne created a series of prefab wood modules using a design from the company Prebuilt. She found the old industrial letter at a factory; it stands for Somerset, the name of the house.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
Minimod Curucaca floor plan
"We have developed a taste for Nordic style and have tried to stay true to that aesthetic, without being precious,
We'll be continually working on the landscape, keeping it as natural as possible,
First floor plan of St Kilda Home by Modscape
Immersive virtual reality tours are offered at Deltec’s Asheville headquarters – with plans to expand to non-local audiences.
Koto and Plant Prefab will work directly with homeowners to determine optimal site placement and adhere to energy-saving passive solar principles.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
Since 2005, Turkel Design has been creating prefabricated homes with a distinctly modern, contemporary design. Their Axiom series of prefab houses, launched in 2015, offers 11 distinct designs, starting at around $800,000.
In addition to Caterpillar, Prince Concepts has completed multiple large projects in Core City over the past few years, including True North in 2017, 5k in 2020, and Core City Park in 2019.