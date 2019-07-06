The sleek oven duo, aligned beautifully with clerestories above, sits flush with kitchen cabinetry.
Day takes a swim in a new lap pool framed by a lush Southern California garden. The lower wall next to the pool is made from stacked Pennsylvania bluestone, which was used for all exterior stone as well.
The family that works together stays together: Hachigian and Day at his-and-hers workstations in the shared lower-level study.
Joe Day and Nina Hachigian relax on their terrace overlooking the hills in Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.
Hachigian and Day in the living room/screening room, which opens onto a terrace above a reconstructed garage. The living-room table with a resin-and-acrylic top was designed by Hachigian’s brother, Garo.