Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
In addition to the public garden, each unit has its own private plot.
FormLA Landscaping principal Cassy Aoyagi integrates drought-resistant plants into her Southern California projects.
Underneath the fire pit, sits a french drainage system. The custom bbq area mimics design elements located in the home.