In the kitchen, Echo pendants from Tech Lighting hang above quartz countertops from Cambria. “The cabinets were a cost-driven solution,” Moss says. “The kitchen was developed around Ikea cabinet boxes, but we sourced the semi-custom cabinet front panels through an online retailer, 27estore.com.” The range is by Frigidaire and the wall-mounted range hood is by Cavaliere. A pair of Lyra stools by Design Group Italia for Magis round out the space.