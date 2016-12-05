One wall of the living room houses a library.
One wall of the living room houses a library.
Architect Oliver Lang and his partner, Cindy Wilson, created Monad, a multiunit prefab prototype in Vancouver.
Architect Oliver Lang and his partner, Cindy Wilson, created Monad, a multiunit prefab prototype in Vancouver.
This wine room features a cork floor and natural wood backing, with Wall Series metal wine racks in Satin Black finish holding bottles in contemporary style.
This wine room features a cork floor and natural wood backing, with Wall Series metal wine racks in Satin Black finish holding bottles in contemporary style.
In the home of an Oregon winemaker, Wall Series metal wine racks in Brushed Nickel finish store hundreds of bottles in beautiful fashion.
In the home of an Oregon winemaker, Wall Series metal wine racks in Brushed Nickel finish store hundreds of bottles in beautiful fashion.
Set cover photo