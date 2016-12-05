Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Martial Jean-Baptiste
Follow
17
Saves
Followers
Following
One wall of the living room houses a library.
Architect Oliver Lang and his partner, Cindy Wilson, created Monad, a multiunit prefab prototype in Vancouver.
This wine room features a cork floor and natural wood backing, with Wall Series metal wine racks in Satin Black finish holding bottles in contemporary style.
In the home of an Oregon winemaker, Wall Series metal wine racks in Brushed Nickel finish store hundreds of bottles in beautiful fashion.
Set cover photo