The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
Eliminating the bulky storage units on the right side introduced a breath of fresh air and gave the Airstream a sense of openness.
Modern white IKEA cabinetry and stainless steel counters give the kitchen a sleek vibe, while the Tiffany-blue upper cabinetry is a nod to the past.
In the bathroom, hexagonal mosaic tile covers the floor and the shower walls. The vanity is made from a maple slab, and the sink and the fixtures are copper.
A neutral color scheme and wood elements give the trailer a cozy, rustic feel.
A look at the double bunk-beds that can convert into couches when not in use.
A neutral color palette is combined with wood flooring and cabinetry to provide warmth in the airy interior space.
