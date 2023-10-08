SubscribeSign In
Underground garage ramp from inside
Section Diagram
Master bed and bath spaces orient towards the south-facing window wall, and receive plentiful natural light throughout the day.
The home was positioned diagonally across the site, along a true east-west axis, allowing main living spaces and window walls to face due south.
FG House | Bernardes Arquitetura
Outdoor shower
Peka Peka House II
Corner + Siding Detail
Studio Meeting Space
Studio + Workshop Space
Workstation at West End
Studio Entry Court
round room
Terra House | Bernardes Arquitetura
West Facade
Living Room
Kitchen
Living room with the sofa island
Living Room
Dining, kitchen and entrance area in the background
Stone step
The Cotage
Woods & Water studio/living
Ensuite Bathroom 2
LIVING ROOM - The living room is framed by custom floor to ceiling shelves housing a collection of art, games and tchotchkes brought together for this house. There’s a hanging chair to take in the desert views.
Sonoma Cool: living room and main patios. Firepit, outdoor kitchen and dining. Party ready, or a quiet evening. Your call.
Bath wall.
