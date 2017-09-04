A mock-up model of the siding was created early in the process. This was useful for understanding design details and installation methods. The mock-up shows the black building paper and a detail of an outside corner joint. The image shows bronze screws but we changed to galvanized deck screws for budget reasons.
There is an art to matching the mahogany stain on the cabinets with the large doors that were provided by a different vendor. The image shows a good color match.
Purdy, Eva Luna, and Simon play cards under a Louvre Light by Established & Sons.
To inform the color palette for this interior renovation in Stockholm, NOTE Design Studio began with three inspirational images. “We let our gut feelings lead us,” says architect Susanna Wåhlin. They chose a picture of a woman in a cashmere coat (for its softness and style), a plaza in Rome (for its timelessness), and a pair of sand-colored sneakers (for its laid-back connotation). The palette is apparent in the kitchen, where a STRIPE rug from Kinnasand accents the family’s dining table, framed by chairs and a hanging lamp by Gubi.
