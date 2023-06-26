After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
The two-sided stove is installed in the heart of the house, elevated slightly to bring the fire closer to eye-level. The stove marks the meeting of the new concrete floor with the old wooden floor. Photo by Laura Stamer.
An energy-efficient, Danish wood-burning stove by Rais anchors one corner of the living room.
The southwest-facing corner with the wood stove and the forest views is the spot in the home Emilie loves best. “It’s the spot where we do everything,” she says.