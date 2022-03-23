A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Designed as an experiential retreated for the Henrybuilt team, founder and CEO Scott Hudson explains, "We had the idea to stop doing showrooms and to start doing houses that our staff can travel to, and live in, and actually live with the product and learn by experiencing it how to improve it."
Surrounded by an apple orchard, an evergreen grove, and gardens originally tended by the owners’ parents, Sheffield Residence keeps family memories alive.
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.
In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
After an award-winning renovation by local practice Seibert Architects, the 1959 dwelling originally designed by architect Ralph Twitchell is up for grabs in Sarasota, Florida.
The Arguedas family especially loves hanging out on the lanai. “We wanted to keep the indoor/outdoor connection, while recognizing the realities of Florida’s climate,” says Roberto. “The 45-foot span of sliding doors provides a lot of flexibility in that respect, and ensures that even when the heat makes us keep them closed, you never feel disconnected from the main room when enjoying the pool or sitting under the roof extension.” The pool’s surrounds were upgraded, too. Previously, guests would be staring at a “mishmash of aberrant elements; there’s just landscape out there now,” adds Epstein.
Real estate developer Joseph Leopold Eichler—a former egg and butter salesman—is considered by many to be a social visionary, thanks to his desire to bring affordable modern architecture to the middle classes. He was inspired after briefly living in a Frank Lloyd Wright home.
In his renovation of Kate Brien Kitz and David Kitz’s Los Angeles home, architect Andrew Hall reinterpreted the original gable roof and siding. Landscape designers Mary Lange and Molly Funk transformed the yard with drought-tolerant plants. The walkway decking is from Kebony kebony, the Seaspray paint from Benjamin Moore, and the front door hardware from Emtek.
Michele Karpé and her husband, John Andrews, spent years dreaming about building a retreat on their remote Santa Ynez property.
“We pulled apart one volume and staggered it along the buildable area of the property,” says architect Matthew Ahlberg of Portland firm Barrett Made. The home is clad in unfinished cedar, meant to weather over time.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Villa Engels, the home of the esteemed Belgian modernist Lucien Engels (1928–2016), was falling apart when its second owners bought it in 2013. Yet due to its heritage status, any changes they planned would have to be approved by the provincial preservation office. Engels completed the elongated, cantilevered residence in 1958, the same year he finalized the master plan for Expo ’58, the Brussels World’s Fair that famously featured the Atomium.
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Existing windows were replaced with Loewen wood-clad units. The team also sanded and lightened the cedar paneling. "We liked that original tone of the cedar and just lightened it up to look more modern and airy," says Wittman.
Mercer Modern master plan
In Bangkok, this family residence by Looklen Architects features four different courtyards with trees that stretch beyond its double-height interiors.
Belgium, North of the West-Flemish village of Westouter one can find a plot in an open and rural landscape, heavily influenced by the typical agricultural activities in the area. The setting has had a great impact on the design of this single family house, which is solemnly surrounded by a few farms and a group of trees here and there. The atypical shape of the parcel, together with the not so ideal orientation of the plot have been transformed into remarkable assets for the project.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The broad archways infuse a captivating splash of drama to the chic, minimalist interiors.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
Pale hardwood floors complement pared-back wall tones in mushroom and off-white.
Many a sunset has been enjoyed by the family and their guests on the expansive rooftop terrace, complete with its own grass-based garden.
Jetsetting Jette worked with a landscape designer to select easy-to-care grasses and plants that would take care of themselves during her travels – though she's been spending a lot more time together with them over the past year.
Golden hour on the serene rooftop offers some of the city's finest views out onto the harbour below and far beyond.
View into the rooftop greenhouse with its outdoor kitchen and pedal bin from Vipp.
The residence receives all-day sun, which is particularly captivating when bathing the rooftop area in a late afternoon golden glow.
A muted palette sets a calming tone throughout the residence, further supplemented by a preference for natural materials and earthy textures.
