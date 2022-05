Anti-Pocket Door Submitted by: Name not provided Designer's Description: Purchasing a vintage rehabbed condo has its drawbacks when the space is not fully functional. A small Chicago urban setting, small condominiums cannot afford any inefficiency in the little things, like a door swing. A traditional pocket door is not feasible due to the plumbing chase in the location where the pocket would be housed. The bathroom door swing's reversal is not ideal due to the proximity of the entry door's swing. The only viable solution is an externally mounted sliding door.